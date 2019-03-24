Driver in critical condition after semi overturns in LA1 crash

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A driver is in critical condition after a wreck involving a 18-wheeler on LA 1 late Friday.
Public Information Officer Taylor Scrantz with the Louisiana State Police said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. when a pickup truck struck a northbound semi truck on Sid Richardson Road at LA 1. The semi had overturned during the crash.
The pickup truck driver didn’t stop at a stop sign and sustained critical injuries, according to Scrantz. The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.
The crash had temporarily closed for several hours overnight as troopers helped clear the scene.
