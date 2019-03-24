BRPD ‘Meet the Fleet’ draws crowd

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - When you hear the Baton Rouge Police Department is hiring, most likely your mind goes straight to the men and women in uniform. But it’s much more than sirens and blue lights.
“You don’t have to hold a gun. You can be that voice of reason on the phone or to officers,” Kayla Tate, a communications officer with the police department, said.
Tate isn’t on the streets, but her contribution to keeping you safe is just as important. She connects civilians with help and keeps track of the officers while they’re on calls as a dispatcher.
Tate says it takes a lot of patience to be a dispatcher, someone with the ability to deescalate situations is ideal for the job.
“Anything can happen and change,” Tate said. “It can be a simple 911 that turns into a house fire. o we have to keep up with stuff like that on the radio.”
There's a division for whatever your passion may be. BRPD’s best and brightest from every division of the department were on hand to answer questions for people interested in policing during BRPD’s Meet the Fleet held at police headquarters.
“It’s like a needle in a haystack,” Sgt. Thomas Sibley said. “They tell you, something is in the water here, go find it.”
Sgt. Thomas Sibley has been a police officer for 25 years. He works in low to zero visibility with the underwater recovery team. He also works in the K-9 division.
Sgt. Sibley was part of the group that saved hundreds of people during the August 2016 flood. The dive team is the go-to division for victims or evidence that might be lost in open water.
“There’s a lot of stuff we put in the waters and you’ll never know what you’ll find. You name it, I’ve pretty much found it,” Sgt. Sibley said.
Getting first-hand tips from officers can be invaluable for that college student on the verge of graduation. Corione Williams has her sights set on becoming a detective.
She hopes her Criminal Justice degree will allow her to serve the community, “Do it. Try it. You’re not going to know until you come out and try it,” she said.
Just last year, Simon Newsome stopped at the BRPD open house and it turned his life around. Now, he’s one week into the training academy.
“ I was sitting at a desk from 9 to 5 every day. I didn’t like it,” Newsome said. “I wanted something different and something exciting and BRPD gave that to me."
“They’re learning how to drive, learning how to shoot, they’re learning the law," Cpl. Rendy Richard with the training academy said. “Everything they need for their little tool belt when they get out there and hit the streets."
Cpl. Richard said an interested applicant must first past the civil service exam. Once the results are in, candidates take prep classes, practice physical assessment and talk with instructors to get them ready for interviews.
BRPD is hoping to fill at least 50 slots with dedicated people looking to protect and serve.
The department is accepting applications for the next training academy that will begin in the fall.
