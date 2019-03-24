Baton Rouge police release identity of man killed in Stearns Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting after man was found dead in a car in the Zion City neighborhood late Saturday.
Sgt. Don Coppola with the Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded at 11:40 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 5000 block of Stearns Street.
Police identified the victim as Travis Carr, 33, who was found with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Altima. Police said he died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and police say a motive hasn’t been identified.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.