Baton Rouge police release identity of man killed in Stearns Street shooting
Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting that killed a male late Saturday in the Zion City neighborhood.
March 24, 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting after man was found dead in a car in the Zion City neighborhood late Saturday.

Sgt. Don Coppola with the Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded at 11:40 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 5000 block of Stearns Street.

Police identified the victim as Travis Carr, 33, who was found with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Altima. Police said he died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police say a motive hasn’t been identified.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

