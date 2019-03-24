Baton Rouge police investigating deadly shooting on Stearns Street

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Zion City neighborhood late Saturday.
Sgt. Don Coppola with the Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded at 11:40 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 5,000 block of Stearns Street.
The victim is a male, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225)-389-2000.
