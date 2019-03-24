Argument leads to exchange of gunfire in New Roads; 1 injured, 1 in custody

NEW ROADS, LA (WAFB) - Police say one person has been injured in a shooting Saturday, Mar. 23 in the 1300 block of St. Ann street in New Roads near Hwy 10.
New Roads Chief of Police Kevin McDonald says one person was transported to a local hospital after being shot in the abdominal area, but was unable to comment on their condition.
Investigators believe the shooting was a result of an argument between two people. Both parties are believed to have exchanged gunfire.
A suspect was immediately taken into custody and is cooperating with police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.