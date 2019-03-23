WAFB’s Donna Britt honored at ALS awareness event

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A longtime member the WAFB family was out in Baton Rouge Friday night receiving a big honor and calling for the community’s help at the same time.
WAFB’s Donna Britt was honored at Friday night’s ALS Gala with the 2019 Iron Horse Award from the ALS Association. Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes was on hand to help present the award to her. Donna also wants Baton Rouge to rally together to support those battling ALS by bringing back an old challenge.
“I unveiled the ALS ice bucket challenge in September, so be sure and spread the word. The dollars will go to our Baton Rouge ALS,” said Britt.
Donna even called on the mayor to get others to join the cause and get people once again taking the ice bucket challenge this coming fall.
