Two dead after St. Helena Parish shooting

ST. HELENA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Authorities in St. Helena Parish are investigating a deadly Saturday morning shooting that left two men dead.
Chief of Detectives Joe Chaney said the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:16 a.m. about the incident at a residence in the 1400 block Opal Bennet Road.
Both men were pronounced dead at the crime scene, and authorities have not released the names of the victims, according to Chaney.
The investigation is ongoing and a motive of the shooting has not been determined.
