Student arrested after posing with gun on school grounds for Instagram photo

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police arrested a McKinley High School student accused of having a .9mm handgun on the school’s grounds.
While investigating a previous incident involving a student possibly in possession of a handgun on school grounds, officers learned 18-year-old Kenan Hayes posted pictures to an Instagram account holding the handgun.
Hayes was questioned about the photo Thursday, Mar. 21, at which time he told investigators he’d seen another student with gun and asked to take a photo with it. Hayes said after he borrowed the gun for the photo he returned it to the student.
Investigators questioned the other student along with his mother, who denied he ever had possession of the gun. Police completed a search of the student’s home and were unable to find any weapon.
Police informed Hayes he would face charges since he admitted to having the gun, in addition to the photos proving it was in his possession.
Hayes was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:
- Carrying a Firearm or Dangerous Weapon on School Property
- Possessing a weapon in a firearm free zone
