Southern women’s basketball’s season ends in loss to Miss. St. in NCAA Tournament

STARKVILLE, MS (WAFB) - No. 1 seed Mississippi State was too much for Southern in the NCAA Tournament.
The Lady Jags fell 103-46. They finished the season 20-12 overall.
Skylar O’Bear led Southern with nine points. Alyric Scott chipped in eight and pulled down five rebounds.
Head coach Carlos Funchess’ team was overmatched against Mississippi State.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by Anriel Howard and Teaira McCowan. Both had double-doubles in the game. Howard scored 23 points and had 12 rebounds, while McCowan put up 22 points and grabbed 16 boards.
The 6-foot-7 McCowan scored 18 of her points in the first 18 minutes of the game. The Bulldogs built a 37-10 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Southern did outscore Mississippi State, 19-18, in the second quarter.
