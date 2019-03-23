Southern baseball run-rules Grambling in Game 1

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern run-ruled arch rival Grambling in Game 1 of a weekend series at Lee-Hines Field.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Jags were down 4-3 until Hampton Hudson chopped one into center field that brought in William Ward and William Nelson for the two-RBI single. The Jaguars put up seven runs in the inning to take the lead 8-4.
In the bottom of the eighth, with Southern up 15-8, Hunter David, who was 4-for-4 before hitting a line drive into deep center for a two-run triple. David finished the night a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate.
Southern totaled 21 hits, as the Jags run-ruled Grambling 18-8 in eight innings.
