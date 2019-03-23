Police searching for inmate who escaped while taking trash out

Jimmy Wayne Gioele - WBR Parish Jail
By Kevin Foster and Kiran Chawla | March 23, 2019 at 3:56 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 4:02 PM

PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) - Members of law enforcement have put an alert out after an inmate escaped West Baton Rouge Parish Jail around 6:15 a.m on Saturday, Mar. 23.

Officials say 37-year-old Jimmy Wayne Gioele was working as a kitchen trustee when he went to take trash out of the facility. Gioele is believed to have walked off the premises during this time.

Gioele was supervised as he was taking the trash out, officials say. However, due to very foggy conditions, officials lost sight of him in the fields.

Gioele was serving time for the following charges:

  • Simple burglary
  • Unauthorized use of a moveable
  • Possession of meth
  • Probation violation

