No. 8 LSU softball holds on to win series over No. 12 Georgia

ATHENS, GA (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU used a big third inning to take the lead over No. 12 Georgia and held on to it to win the weekend series in Athens.
The Tigers pulled out the 6-4 victory in Game 2 Saturday.
Shelbi Sunseri hit a three-run home run in the win and started in the circle. She got the win to improve to 7-4 on the season. In five innings of work, she gave up three runs on five hits. She struck out two batters and walked three others.
Maribeth Gorsuch pitched the final two innings and picked up the save. She allowed one run on two hits. She struck out two and walked two.
Georgia got things going early, taking the lead in the first inning on a three-run dinger to left field.
After a scoreless second inning, LSU roared back in the third inning to take the lead. Sunseri’s three-run shot to left field tied the game 3-3. Then, Elyse Thornhill put one over the wall in right center to score two more runs for the Tigers.
Both teams scored a run in the final inning to give LSU the 6-4 win.
The Tigers improved to 27-6 overall and 6-2 in the SEC, while the Bulldogs dropped to 25-8 overall and 1-4 in SEC play.
The final game of the series is at 11 a.m. Sunday.
