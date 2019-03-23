No. 7 LSU baseball holds No. 5 Georgia scoreless in Game 1

ATHENS, GA (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU beat No. 5 Georgia in Game 1 in Athens, GA.
The Tigers got past the Bulldogs, 1-0. LSU improved to 17-5 overall and 4-0 in the SEC, while Georgia fell to 19-3 overall and 3-1 in league play.
Zack Hess started on the mound and threw eight innings. He got the win. He is now 2-1 on the season. Hess allowed eight hits but, more importantly, struck out nine batters and had no walks.
Devin Fontenot earned the save, his first of the year.
The lone run in the game was in the seventh inning on a sac fly to left field by Daniel Cabrera that plated Antoine Duplantis.
LSU and Georgia will play at noon Saturday.
