Mezzo Technologies awarded $1.64 million for high temperature materials project

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge company received $1.64 million to develop a higher-temperature heat exchanger that could make energy conversion more efficient and affordable.
International Mezzo Technologies, based in Baton Rouge, was one of 18 projects awarded the amount from the U.S. Department of Energy. The award is part of the High Intensity Thermal Exchange through Materials and Manufacturing Processes (HITEMMP) program. The goal of these projects is to develop new approaches and technologies for the design and manufacture of high temperature heat exchangers and components.
Mezzo will use the funds to design, manufacture, and test a compact, nickel-based superalloy supercritical carbon dioxide (sCO2) recuperator. The recuperator will use laser-welded micro tubes and function at 800°C (1,472°F) and 275 bar (3,989 psi). Recuperator don’t normally operate under those conditions since it’s prohibited.
Using the laser welding micro tubes offer a low-cost approach to fabricating heat exchangers, according to the energy department. The use could also increase the economic competitiveness of sCO2 power cycles.
Heat exchangers are applied to better thermal energy use in a variety of uses, such as electricity generation, transportation and nuclear reactors.
