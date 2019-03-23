FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather expected for first spring weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Nice weather continues for the first weekend of spring, with the only real change being the arrival of some clouds.
Otherwise, look for cool mornings, comfortable afternoons, and mainly dry conditions. Good rain chances hold off until Monday in association with our next cold front. While rain chances will run 50 to 60 percent, rain amounts look to be modest and the threat of any strong storms appears to be quite minimal.
In the wake of the front, we’ll enjoy drier and slightly cooler weather for a few days before rain chances return by the end of next week.
