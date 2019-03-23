FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Saturday with warming temperatures

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The string of dry weather days will continue through the weekend. You’ll notice an increase in clouds, but high pressure will be close enough to keep rain away for the time being.
Temperatures will continue to reflect a slight warming trend. We close in on 80s for afternoon highs but stay in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Morning starts will be cool over the next few days, but we may see a few patches of light fog. Our next storm system and cold front is set to arrive Monday A few showers will be possible early Monday, but it appears the best opportunity for rain will occur during the afternoon.
It doesn’t appear severe weather will be an issue or heavy rain. The front pushes through Monday night ending rain chances. Skies will gradually clear through the day Tuesday with a noticeable cool down. The cool down doesn’t last long as a warming trend begins Wednesday and continues for the end of the work week.
By Friday afternoon highs will be back in the 80s. Another storm system is set to arrive by next weekend. Showers and a few thunderstorms appear likely for Saturday with more scattered lingering rain showers possible to end the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.