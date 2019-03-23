FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another dry day before rains return Monday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We have one more dry day before a rain chance returns to our forecast to start the workweek.
Some patches of early morning fog will be possible Sunday morning, but fog probably won’t get as thick as it was Saturday morning. Temperatures will once again be mild with a morning start in the low 50s and an afternoon high in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Our next storm system moves overhead Monday. A cold front will push into the area, triggering scattered-to-numerous showers and t-storms. The morning looks to be mainly dry with a 20 percent to 30 percent rain chance. By mid afternoon rain chances bump up to 50% as the front moves overhead. Cooler and drier air will work in behind the front, leading to a series of very nice weather days to end the work week.
A warming trend begins Wednesday but highs stay below 80 degrees to close out the week.
A lot of uncertainty enters the forecast for next weekend. Long range weather models are not in agreement at all with rain chances bouncing around depending on the model and on the model run. For now, we have scattered showers and t-storms in the next weekend outlook with some lingering showers to start the following work week. But, this is a low-confidence forecast, so be sure to check back with us.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.