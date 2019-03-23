DOTD provides repair updates on LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge after dump truck collision

PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) - The Department of Transportation & Development announced emergency repair updates Saturday after a dump truck collided into the bridge earlier this month.
International Straightening, Inc., the contractor for the heat straightening of the steel, is scheduled to start repairing the bridge early next week. Crews will repairs the damaged girder, before they can install the cover plates.
DOTD and the contractor will then provide an update on when the outside travel lane will reopen. Currently, there’s no weight restrictions on the bridge, but the width is restricted to 12 feet.
State officials began assessing the bridge damage after a dump truck collision damaged the girders along the structure on Mar. 19.
The Plaquemine ferry has two boats running throughout the week. They are scheduled to depart every 15 minutes. However, when there is only one boat, it leaves every 30 minutes. For more details on the ferry, visit this DOTD webpage.
