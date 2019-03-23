Baton Rouge man killed in I-12 wreck in Slidell

The crash happened as Williams was driving a 2001 Cadillac Catera eastbound on Interstate 12 in the right lane. LSP reports a 2016 Freightliner driven by Rolando J. Rivas, 60, of Denver, CO. was traveling eastbound in the left lane. Troopers said Rivas reached down to get his cellphone that had fallen on the floor. As Rivas reached for the phone, his tractor trailer traveled from the left lane into the right lane.