Baton Rouge man killed in I-12 wreck in Slidell

SLIDELL, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana troopers are investigating an early Saturday crash that killed a Baton Rouge man.
According to the Louisiana State Police, troopers responded at around 12:23 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Airport Road in St. Tammany Parish. Troopers learned Glenn Williams Jr., 33, of Baton Rouge died in the wreck.
The crash happened as Williams was driving a 2001 Cadillac Catera eastbound on Interstate 12 in the right lane. LSP reports a 2016 Freightliner driven by Rolando J. Rivas, 60, of Denver, CO. was traveling eastbound in the left lane. Troopers said Rivas reached down to get his cellphone that had fallen on the floor. As Rivas reached for the phone, his tractor trailer traveled from the left lane into the right lane.
After crossing into the right lane, Rivas’ vehicle crashed into the left side of Williams’ Cadillac, according to LSP. This caused both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway.
LSP said Williams was ejected from his car. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Williams deceased at the crash site. Rivas was transported to Ochsner Medical Center-North Shore, and was treated for minor injuries.
Troopers do not believe the drivers were impaired during the crash. Blood samples were collected from the drivers and will be submitted to the crime lab for analysis.
Rivas was charged with Improper Lane Use. Troopers will forward their findings to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office. More charges are possible.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.