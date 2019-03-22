Tigers face big test on the road against Georgia

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 7 Tigers took care of business Wednesday against the Nicholls State Colonels and now hit the road for a tough SEC series against No. 5 Georgia.
The Bulldogs are 19-2 this season and 3-0 in conference play after sweeping South Carolina last weekend.
UGA has won 10 games in a row and are 13-1 at home this year.
The Tigers (16-5, 3-0) have won five in a row and will be looking for their first road victory of the season (0-4).
The Georgia offense is averaging just under eight runs per game and batting .296 with 37 doubles, six triples and 24 home runs.
Top hitters for the Bulldogs:
- LJ Talley: .392 batting average, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 15 RBI
- Riley King: .370 batting average, 4 doubles, 3 home runs, 25 RBI
- Tucker Maxwell: .333 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 25 RBI
- John Cable: .324 batting average, 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 11 RBI
- Randon Jernigan: .300 batting average, 2 doubles, 6 RBI
The Tigers are averaging 8.25 runs per game, with a .291 team batting average, 36 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs.
Top hitters for the Tigers:
- Zach Watson: .390 batting average, 8 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 RBI
- Josh Smith: .366 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 home run, 11 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .324 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 22 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .314 batting average, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 30 RBI
Rankings:
- LSU: Collegiate Baseball (7), Perfect Game (14), Baseball America (12), D1 Baseball (10)
- Georgia: Collegiate Baseball (9), Perfect Game (12), Baseball America (11), D1 Baseball (5)
The LSU pitching staff has a 4.32 ERA and opponents are hitting .288, while the Bulldog pitchers have a 2.52 ERA and teams are hitting .175 against the staff.
Pitching matchups
Game 1: Friday at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network
- LSU: Zack Hess (1-1, 3.91 ERA, 25.1 IP, 17 BB, 27 SO) vs UGA: Emerson Hancock (5-0, 0.58 ERA, 31.0 IP, 8 BB, 37 SO)
Game 2: Saturday at 12 p.m. on the SEC Network
- LSU: Cole Henry (1-0, 3.57 ERA, 17.2 IP, 8 BB, 17 SO) vs UGA: C.J. Smith (2-0, 2.81 ERA, 16.0 IP, 4 BB, 17 SO)
Game 3: Sunday at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network
- LSU: Eric Walker (1-0, 5.71 ERA, 17.1 IP, 6 BB, 12 SO) vs UGA: Tony Locey (3-0, 2.17 ERA, 29.0 IP, 13 BB, 43 SO)
