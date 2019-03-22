Tigers face big test on the road against Georgia

Tigers face big test on the road against Georgia
LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | March 22, 2019 at 9:09 AM CDT - Updated March 22 at 9:09 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 7 Tigers took care of business Wednesday against the Nicholls State Colonels and now hit the road for a tough SEC series against No. 5 Georgia.

RELATED STORY: No. 7 LSU baseball beats Nicholls on walk-off double in 10 innings

The Bulldogs are 19-2 this season and 3-0 in conference play after sweeping South Carolina last weekend.

UGA has won 10 games in a row and are 13-1 at home this year.

The Tigers (16-5, 3-0) have won five in a row and will be looking for their first road victory of the season (0-4).

The Georgia offense is averaging just under eight runs per game and batting .296 with 37 doubles, six triples and 24 home runs.

Top hitters for the Bulldogs:

  • LJ Talley: .392 batting average, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 15 RBI
  • Riley King: .370 batting average, 4 doubles, 3 home runs, 25 RBI
  • Tucker Maxwell: .333 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 25 RBI
  • John Cable: .324 batting average, 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 11 RBI
  • Randon Jernigan: .300 batting average, 2 doubles, 6 RBI

The Tigers are averaging 8.25 runs per game, with a .291 team batting average, 36 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs.

Top hitters for the Tigers:

  • Zach Watson: .390 batting average, 8 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 RBI
  • Josh Smith: .366 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 home run, 11 RBI
  • Daniel Cabrera: .324 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 22 RBI
  • Antoine Duplantis: .314 batting average, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 30 RBI

Rankings:

  • LSU: Collegiate Baseball (7), Perfect Game (14), Baseball America (12), D1 Baseball (10)
  • Georgia: Collegiate Baseball (9), Perfect Game (12), Baseball America (11), D1 Baseball (5)

The LSU pitching staff has a 4.32 ERA and opponents are hitting .288, while the Bulldog pitchers have a 2.52 ERA and teams are hitting .175 against the staff.

Pitching matchups

Game 1: Friday at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network

  • LSU: Zack Hess (1-1, 3.91 ERA, 25.1 IP, 17 BB, 27 SO) vs UGA: Emerson Hancock (5-0, 0.58 ERA, 31.0 IP, 8 BB, 37 SO)

Game 2: Saturday at 12 p.m. on the SEC Network

  • LSU: Cole Henry (1-0, 3.57 ERA, 17.2 IP, 8 BB, 17 SO) vs UGA: C.J. Smith (2-0, 2.81 ERA, 16.0 IP, 4 BB, 17 SO)

Game 3: Sunday at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network

  • LSU: Eric Walker (1-0, 5.71 ERA, 17.1 IP, 6 BB, 12 SO) vs UGA: Tony Locey (3-0, 2.17 ERA, 29.0 IP, 13 BB, 43 SO)

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.