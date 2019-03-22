Sen. Cassidy tours new building at THRIVE Academy

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - On Thursday, Mar. 21, Senator Bill Cassidy took a tour of one of the newest places for students to learn.
Cassidy toured the THRIVE Academy’s new academic building on Brightside Drive, which is currently under construction. He calls the school innovative and says it meets the needs of a group of students and their families that otherwise wouldn’t be met. He says he potentially wants use THRIVE Academy as an example for others.
The new building is set to open in August.
