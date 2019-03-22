New initiative aims to create more college and career pathways for students

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A new initiative coming to Baton Rouge schools aims to create more college and career pathways for students.
The "Capital Area Promise" and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will be conducting a tour of the greater Baton Rouge area to discuss the program will schools.
- Wednesday, March 27, at 8 a.m. – SU President Ray Belton visits Scotlandville Magnet High School, 9870 Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge, La. 70807
- Tuesday, April 2, at 9 a.m. – BRCC Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib visits Istrouma High School, 3730 Winbourne Avenue, Baton Rouge, La. 70805
- Thursday, April 4, at 9 a.m. – LSU President F. King Alexander visits Glasgow Middle School, 1676 Glasgow Avenue, Baton Rouge, La. 70808
- Tuesday, April 30, at 8 a.m. – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome visits Woodlawn High School, 15755 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, La. 70817
- Wednesday, May 1, at 8 a.m. – EBR Superintendent Warren Drake visits Westdale Middle School, 5650 Claycut Road, Baton Rouge, La. 70806
The Promise was launched in Sept. 2018 and is a joint initiative of Southern university, BRCC, LSU, and the EBR School System.
“This is just the beginning,” said Brandon Smith, LSU director of community and education partnerships. “Over the next year, we will talk about the Promise everywhere in hopes of heightening awareness about our collective commitments and encouraging the community to hold us accountable to those commitments.”
For more information on the school visits or the Capital Area Promise, contact Brandon Smith at (225) 578-8699 or lsucup@lsu.edu.
