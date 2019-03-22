Man found guilty of shooting, killing girlfriend in 2007

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - On Thursday, an Ascension Parish Jury found Jamie Marshall, 40 guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Terri Herndon, 23.
District Attorney Ricky Babin says the verdict comes after numerous sanity hearings and motions filed by Marshall’s defense attorneys.
On March 20, 2007, Herndon was found dead from a single gunshot wound to the head in her house in Gonzales.
Police say Marshall and two minor children were the only ones home when they arrived, and that Marshall had made the call but was "acting strange."
Marshall admitted to doing drugs for several days and said he didn't remember what had happened.
Police found a .40 caliber handgun that Marshall admitted was his, along with a .40 caliber shell casing next to Herndon's body.
During extensive interrogation, Marshall confessed to shooting his girlfriend. He said they had gotten into an argument and after talking things over, Herndon “just wanted to go to bed,” at which point, he shot her.
Sentencing for Marshall has been deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation.
