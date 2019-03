A judge with the 19th Judicial District Court, William Morvant, ordered LSP to turn over the 7-minute video after state police redacted a few portions, including when the trooper’s camera showed the sergeant’s license plate and driver’s license, the newspaper reported. LSP says any driver concerned about their safety in a particular area can reduce their speed and turn on their hazard lights to let a trooper know they are aware that a traffic stop is in progress while they proceed to a safer area.