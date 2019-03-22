Investigation underway after man says deputies entered his home without warrant

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (WEAR/CNN) - A man says authorities in Florida arrested him after they entered his home without a warrant.
Now Jamarco Carnell is asking that the resisting arrest charge against him be dropped.
Cell phone video captured the arrest, which is now being investigated by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
Carnell said deputies unexpectedly showed up to his home Sunday morning.
“I said, ‘Well, can I help you? What is it that you’re here for?’” Carnell recalled. “Your dogs are in the street. And I stopped him and I said hold on, I’ve filed several reports about those animals. Animal control knows they don’t belong to me. They’ve come out with the cage. Couldn’t catch them.”
Carnell said the deputy was talking about his neighbor's dogs that sometimes roam the property.
The situation quickly escalated.
Carnell's nephew recorded what was happening. About one minute into the footage, several deputies entered his home.
Carnell was then arrested for resisting an officer.
A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office released the following statement:
“We are aware of the incident in the video, which is under internal affairs investigation. We have asked the state attorney that charges be dropped in this case."
Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille said officers are only allowed to enter your home if they have a search warrant, the homeowner's permission or in emergency situations.
“If law enforcement has reasons to believe someone in the house may be in danger, such as if they received a 911 call for someone who was being subject to violence,” Marcille explained.
Copyright 2019 WEAR via CNN. All rights reserved.