IBERIABANK announced new Baton Rouge president

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - IBERIABANK has a new president for its Baton Rouge market.
On Thursday, the bank announced John Everett as its next executive vice president and Baton Rouge market president. The former president, Ben Marmande, will now serve as IBERIABANK’s executive vice president and Houston market president.
As for Everett, he joined IBERIABANK in 2008 and most recently served as Senior Vice President and Commercial Group Manager in Baton Rouge. He started his banking career with First Commerce Corporation in New Orleans before serving as Vice President in commercial banking with Whitney National Bank in Baton Rouge.
Everett is a Baton Rouge native and a member of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Area Chamber Business Development Committee. He also serves on the Advisory Board for the LSU Museum of Art.
