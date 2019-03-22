Husband of Zachary woman bound, killed in apparent home invasion: ‘This is an evil world’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The husband of the Zachary woman who was bound and killed in an apparent home invasion Thursday night says his wife “didn’t have an enemy in the world."
“This is an evil world we live in, now,” Art Schultz said in an interview Friday. “You don’t know how people think. To do what they did her, I guess is as inhumane a thing as you can do to somebody.”
Sheriff’s deputies say Frances Jane Schultz, 74, was home alone Thursday night when someone broke down the breezeway door to get into their farm home on Brian Road near the parish line. Her husband said he was away at a funeral for a friend he had not seen in years, and returned to find his wife bound and with a head wound.
An autopsy report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said she was shot multiple times.
“She was as good a person as you’d ever want to meet in your life,” Schultz said. “She’d give you anything, do anything for you. She was super-mannered. Just a very giving person.”
Schultz said he and his wife lived in the same home for more than 40 years. They’d lived in the Zachary area during their entire marriage, 54 years.
A handful of neighbors visited Schultz at his home to offer their condolences and help around the home.
“She liked horses and she liked the farm life. She came off a farm in Eunice,” Schultz said. “I was very blessed and very lucky to get a quality person. She was pure quality.”
Schultz said he wants the person or people who broke into their home to be prosecuted, calling it the “most important thing of my life,” but said he is not a vindictive person.
“I’m not a person that’s got a lot of animosity toward anyone, I just think whoever did this - they need to answer for it.”
