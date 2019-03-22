Global technology firm CGI to host career fair in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - CGI is looking to interview and hire IT professionals during its upcoming career fair in Baton Rouge.
The technology company is scheduled for Saturday, March 30 at the Main Library (7711 Goodwood Boulevard). The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CGI is looking for both entry level and experienced IT professionals to fill up to 100 positions in Louisiana. Some of these roles include business analyst and reporting, database engineer, DevOps engineer, software engineer, and developers and architects for multiple languages and platforms.
The career fair comes after the CGI announced its expansion of its Lafayette IT Center of Excellence, located at the Lafayette Research Park.The expansion is expected to create 400 new direct jobs, according to the Louisiana Economic Development.
