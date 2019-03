Crews are getting ready to start work on a maintenance project that was under contract before the collision in October of 2018 that damaged the bridge. To begin construction, the westbound lanes will have temporary, intermittent closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 25 to allow crews to adjust concrete barriers. The project will include replacing the finger joints of the approach spans, restoring the girder splices, and repairs to the top chord safety handrails.