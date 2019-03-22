BRPD hosts ‘Meet The Fleet’ Open House recruiting event

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking to recruit men and women to become the community’s newest police officers.
The agency is hosting a “Meet The Fleet” Open House event on Saturday, March 23 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the BRPD Training Academy.
The deadline to apply is April 5th. Participants with accepted applications will be eligible for the upcoming police officer exam which will be administered on May 9th.
Corporal Darren Ahmed is with BRPD’s recruiting division. He said the department is looking for recruits who reflect the demographics of the Baton Rouge community.
He is also looking for people who want to serve the community - not just wear a badge or carry a gun.
“That man or woman who wants to serve your community," said Cpl. Ahmed. "The guy who cuts his neighbor’s grass, the kid who goes and helps out at the Boys & Girls Club on the weekends, these are the people that are natural public servants because they care about the neighbor or they care about the kids in the neighborhood. So if we can just get those people to come and sign up and say, ‘Man I would love to do more than just help cut my neighbor’s grass or more than just help these kids at the boys and girls club at the local community centers. I can even put on a uniform and make them feel comfortable.’ Have coffee with them in the morning cause I see them at church on Sundays. These are the type of people we are looking for. People who actually care in their heart about this job. Not just the tough guy look. We want to shake that image.”
There will be representatives from nearly every division in the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Organizers said the Open House is a great opportunity to ask questions about working for the department.
Interested participants are asked to attend the Open House with a copy of their birth certificate, driver’s license, high school diploma and/or college transcripts. Those who served in the military are asked to bring their DD214.
Applications and paperwork will be processed at the recruiting event.
The Training Academy is located at BRPD Headquarters on Airline Hwy.
Those who cannot attend the event can apply online HERE. If there are any questions, participants are asked to call the Civil Service Board at 225-389-5449 to speak with Ms. Penny.
