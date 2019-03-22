BRPD hosts ‘Meet The Fleet’ Open House recruiting event

“That man or woman who wants to serve your community," said Cpl. Ahmed. "The guy who cuts his neighbor’s grass, the kid who goes and helps out at the Boys & Girls Club on the weekends, these are the people that are natural public servants because they care about the neighbor or they care about the kids in the neighborhood. So if we can just get those people to come and sign up and say, ‘Man I would love to do more than just help cut my neighbor’s grass or more than just help these kids at the boys and girls club at the local community centers. I can even put on a uniform and make them feel comfortable.’ Have coffee with them in the morning cause I see them at church on Sundays. These are the type of people we are looking for. People who actually care in their heart about this job. Not just the tough guy look. We want to shake that image.”