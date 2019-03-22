Bring beads, get donuts at Krispy Kreme donation drive

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Turn those leftover beads into sugary calories at Krispy Kreme Monday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 26.
Krispy Kreme is offering one dozen free donuts to guests who bring in 12 pounds or more of Mardi Gras beads. You can also opt instead for a coupon.
The beads are donated to the Arc of Greater New Orleans, a non-profit that supports and employs people with Down syndrome, autism, and other intellectual disabilities.
“One of our largest social enterprises is our Mardi Gras Recycle Center,” explains ArcGNO’s Executive Director, Dr. Stephen Sauer, who notes that all donated beads go to the recycling center where they are sorted, repackaged, and sold to float riders. He adds, “Because of community partners like Krispy Kreme, we can employ and pay salaries to those with disabilities. Partnerships like these provide us the opportunity to collect a huge portion of products needed for us to operate year-round. We could not do it without the generosity of everyone in the community.”
Krispy Kreme is located at 5504 Plank Road, and the drive will be held between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.