Brain injuries from contact sports send thousands of children to ER annually, CDC says

(CNN) - Keeping children active is important for their health but some activities carry severe risks.
A new government report lists the sports most likely to send your little ones to the emergency room with a traumatic brain injury.
Whether on the grid iron, or on the playground, children of all ages remain at risk of traumatic brain injuries.
The injuries can cause long-term physical, emotional and cognitive consequences, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A young person's developing nervous system and thinner skull can put them at higher risk of these effects.
According to the CDC report, traumatic brain injuries sent nearly two million children to the emergency room between 2010 and 2016.
The leading causes were football, bicycling, basketball, playground activities and soccer.
The study found that contact sports resulted in nearly twice as many emergency visits.
The CDC said boys are twice as likely as girls to get a brain injury.
The risk also increases with age with children between 10 and 17 having the highest rate.
The agency has issued guidelines on their website for diagnosing and treating kids with traumatic brain injuries.
