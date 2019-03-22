APE ESCAPE: Siamang gibbon escapes enclosure at Baton Rouge Zoo, quickly recaptured

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo says on Friday, Mar. 22 around 4:15 p.m., a small, 3-year-old siamang gibbon escaped from his main exhibit into a tree above.
The gibbon, named Hantu, who weighs 15 lbs, stayed in the tree above his exhibit throughout the entire ordeal, the zoo says. Emergency safety protocol was immediately put into place, the zoo says, and all guests were led to safe areas. Hantu’s parents wired immediately taken to their night houses.
The zoo’s response team was able to tranquilize Hantu not long after his escape. He was fully sedated at 4:40 p.m., officials say. He was brought to his night house and is now resting. The zoo says nobody was injured in the incident.
Hantu’s exhibit will be reviewed by zoo personnel. They say a small hole in the stainless steel mesh above his enclosure likely led to the escape. All gibbons will be off display until staff is able to solve the issue.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.