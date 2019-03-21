WAFB team wins honors at Louisiana Association of Broadcasters awards

LAFAYETTE, LA (WAFB) - The WAFB team received numerous honors at the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards in Lafayette on Thursday, Mar. 21.
WAFB was named Television Station of the Year.
Longtime WAFB Sports Director Steve Schneider received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Steve is not only a tremendous sportscaster, but has also mentored numerous aspiring sportscasters over the years,” says WAFB News Director Robb Hays.
WAFB Lead Investigative Reporter Kiran Chawla was named Louisiana Reporter of the Year and, the stations 10 p.m. show was awarded Best Newscast in Louisiana.
“Our team is very humbled by the many honors we received and we thank our viewers for the trust they put in us each day,” said WAFB General Manager Ronna Corrente.
The station also was honored by the Louisiana Army National Guard for its continued support of that organization.
