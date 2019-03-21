Steel pipe manufacturing facility expanding; 128 new jobs to be created

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - On Thursday, Mar. 21, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that Stupp Corp. will invest $22 million to upgrade its two steel pipe manufacturing plants in Baton Rouge.
The company has operated in north Baton Rouge since 1952 and provides custom pipe for the transport of oil and natural gas, along with other energy services.
The expansion will create 128 new direct jobs with an average salary of $60,567, plus benefits, while keeping 338 existing jobs at the facility in Baton Rouge. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will also result in 296 indirect jobs, for a total of 424 new job for the Baton Rouge area. Stupp says the expansion will also create 93 temporary construction jobs.
“This $22 million expansion is welcome news for north Baton Rouge, for the capital region, and for the state. To be successful, Louisiana’s energy industry relies on quality products and performance by the oilfield services sector. Stupp Corp. has a long and respected history of providing products and services for the oil and gas industry for many years. As the company looks to improve its efficiency in this competitive sector, this expansion will create 128 good-paying jobs. Louisiana’s positive business climate and our talented manufacturing workforce are helping to make this possible,” said Edwards.
“Stupp Corp. and our parent company, Stupp Bros. Inc., are proud to announce this package of capital investments at our Baton Rouge facilities,” said Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development Chip McAlpin. “We believe that this program of targeted investments will position us well as we prepare to enter our seventh decade of operations in the capital region. These investments are a further commitment by the company to make the highest quality steel line pipe in the nation at the lowest cost and in the safest work environment in the industry.”
LED offered Stupp Corp. an incentive package in order to secure the project. The state also offered a performance-based grant of half a million dollars to offset costs of road improvements for increased truck traffic that the expansion will create. Stupp is also expected to utilize Louisiana’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.
“We are thrilled that Stupp Corp., a longstanding economic and community partner, has decided to expand their business in Baton Rouge,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “The number of direct and indirect jobs created will add substantial value to our city and reaffirms that Baton Rouge is a great place to grow and build businesses. We were happy to partner with BRAC and lend our support to push this investment over the finish line.”
“Stupp Corp. has been a part of the Baton Rouge community for nearly 70 years,” said Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp. “Our team was pleased to help coordinate this project through the decision-making process and is thrilled to celebrate with them today, bringing 128 new, high-paying jobs to the region.”
