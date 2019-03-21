Steel pipe manufacturing facility expanding; 128 new jobs to be created

“Stupp Corp. and our parent company, Stupp Bros. Inc., are proud to announce this package of capital investments at our Baton Rouge facilities,” said Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development Chip McAlpin. “We believe that this program of targeted investments will position us well as we prepare to enter our seventh decade of operations in the capital region. These investments are a further commitment by the company to make the highest quality steel line pipe in the nation at the lowest cost and in the safest work environment in the industry.”