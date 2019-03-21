Public invited to meeting on opioid epidemic

If you or someone you know has a problem with opioids (heroin or prescription pain medications), there is help available. CAHS provides screening, assessment, and referral to detox and medication-assisted treatment for individuals with opioid dependence. CAHS also provides a Vivitrol maintenance program, which includes medication and therapy as effective tools for preventing relapse in individuals who have stopped abusing opioids. Call 225-925-1906 or click here for more information.