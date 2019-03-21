Public invited to meeting on opioid epidemic

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Capital Area Human Services (CAHS) will host a meeting on Friday, Mar. 22 to update the public on the community response to the opioid crisis in the Baton Rouge area.
The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. in room 200 at CAHS, located at 4615 Government St.
The session will feature experts from the Capital Region Behavioral Health Collaborative. The group released a plan in December of 2018 that includes nine topic areas, recommendations, and action steps for addressing the opioid epidemic.
“Our biggest fear is that we would do all of this work with all of the community members and then the plan would just sit on the shelf, so now we know that people are actually mobilizing and actually implementing the plan,” said Dr. Janzlean Laughinghouse, CAHS director of addiction services.
According to a press release, a few of the topics to be discussed include new opioid data from the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, faith-based community work, prescribing practices, street outreach, NARCAN distribution, training for physicians in pain management, and expansion of treatment and access in the region.
“We are seeing more people being driven toward treatment,” Laughinghouse said. “Awareness is being raised. We can’t begin to deal with the problem unless we face it, and we can face it by increasing that awareness.”
Members of the public will be able to ask questions and learn more about the resources available for those fighting opioid addiction. Pre-registration is not required.
Another meeting geared toward the faith-based community will happen Tuesday, Mar. 26 at 9 a.m. Ministers, clergy, and other faith-based leaders are invited to learn about the opioid crisis and ways to help their congregations get services. That meeting will also be in room 200 at CAHS on Government Street.
If you or someone you know has a problem with opioids (heroin or prescription pain medications), there is help available. CAHS provides screening, assessment, and referral to detox and medication-assisted treatment for individuals with opioid dependence. CAHS also provides a Vivitrol maintenance program, which includes medication and therapy as effective tools for preventing relapse in individuals who have stopped abusing opioids. Call 225-925-1906 or click here for more information.
