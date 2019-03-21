Police to reopen investigation into the Atlanta child murders case

“The Atlanta police department has reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. What we've asked, and that's our state laboratory, is that they look at the evidence that was handed over to them 40 some years ago and they see whether any of it qualifies for further analysis, given the new advances in science. And what we are asking of them that they report back to us what they have that could potentially be tested," said Chief Erika Shields with the Atlanta Police Department.