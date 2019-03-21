No. 7 LSU baseball beats Nicholls on walk-off double in 10 innings

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU got all it could handle from Nicholls State but the Tigers managed to pull off the win in extra innings Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium.
LSU won 5-4 in 10 innings. A double by Daniel Cabrera brought Antoine Duplantis home for the win.
Landon Marceaux started on the mound for the Tigers but only lasted two innings. He allowed two runs on four hits, including a solo home run. He did get three strikeouts.
Trent Vietmeier got the win for LSU. It was his first win of the season.
The Colonels got things going early. A double by Austin France scored Ethan Valdez to give Nicholls the 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Colonels went up 2-0 on a solo home run by Adam Tarver in the second inning.
The next two innings were scoreless and LSU finally got on the board in the fifth inning. A single by Hal Hughes plated Giovanni DiGiacomo and Cade Beloso to tie the game 2-2.
Another Nicholls solo home run, this one by Dillon Belle in the sixth inning, gave the Colonels the lead at 3-2.
LSU tied it again off another single by Hal Hughes to make it 3-3.
Tarver went yard again in the top of the ninth to put the Colonels up 4-3, but LSU answered with a double by Chris Reid that scored Drew Bianco to tie it 4-4.
LSU improved to 16-5, while Nicholls dropped to 11-11.
The Tigers will travel to Georgia for a three-game weekend series.
