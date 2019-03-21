Miss. River level in Baton Rouge expected to gradually fall over next 3-4 weeks

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Even with those Nebraska and Iowa flood waters headed towards Baton Rouge, plus the anticipated snow melt, the latest forecast for the Lower Mississippi River suggests the river will not see a substantial rise in the coming weeks.
The latest forecast shows a slow fall through the next three to four weeks, but remaining above flood stage at Baton Rouge over that period of time. Given this forecast, it appears highly unlikely the Corps of Engineers will opt to open the Morganza Spillway.
Many are concerned about the duration of the high water along the lower stretches of the Mississippi River levees. The 2019 river flood is certain to establish a new record for the duration of the river running at or above flood stage for Baton Rouge’s section of the Mighty Mississippi, yet the levees are doing their job and handling the prolonged high water as designed.
Seepage and occasional sand boils are occurring, but these are not out of the ordinary during high water. During the 2011 mega-flood, when the corps opened the Morganza, the New Orleans District Army Engineers recorded more than 600 “inspection sites,” points along and near the levees the corps deemed as potentially problematic. By comparison, there have been less than half the number of inspection sites so far with the 2019 flood, yet the duration of high water already far exceeds the number of days Baton Rouge was “in flood“ in 2011.
In effect, the levee system is working as it’s supposed to.
