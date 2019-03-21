Miss. River level in Baton Rouge expected to gradually fall over next 3-4 weeks

Seepage and occasional sand boils are occurring, but these are not out of the ordinary during high water. During the 2011 mega-flood, when the corps opened the Morganza, the New Orleans District Army Engineers recorded more than 600 “inspection sites,” points along and near the levees the corps deemed as potentially problematic. By comparison, there have been less than half the number of inspection sites so far with the 2019 flood, yet the duration of high water already far exceeds the number of days Baton Rouge was “in flood“ in 2011.