Man wanted for striking victim with bottle, home invasion

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for attacking someone and forcing his way into their home.
In June of 2017, detectives say Justin Guidroz, 29, while dressed as a female, knocked on the victim's door and asked to borrow a phone to call the next-door neighbors.
As the victim turned to grab his phone, police say Guidroz struck him several times in the head with a bottle and forced his way inside the home.
The victim was able to stop the attack and Guidroz fled the area.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Guidroz, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274837).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.