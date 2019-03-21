LSU softball senior earns LSWA Hitter of the Week honor

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Senior Amanda Sanchez has earned her first Louisiana Sports Writers Association Hitter of the Week award.
Over the last week Sanchez has been hitting .556 with a 1.222 slugging percentage. She tailed five hits, including four extra-base hits. Sanchez hit a home run that helped propel the Tigers to an 8-0 run-rule of the then No. 7 Gators.
On Monday at home in Tiger Park Sanchez stepped up and had the game winning double that scored Aliyah Andrews to take the series from Florida. This was the first series win over the Gators since 2015 and the first in Baton Rouge since 2007.
Sanchez had a total of five RBIs on the weekend and a .733 on-base percentage. She drew three hit-by-pitches, did not strikeout on the weekend and did not commit an error at third base.
The senior is currently leading the team with a .487 batting average this season and owns 13 doubles and four home runs for 35 RBI.
The LSU Tigers return to SEC play this weekend, taking on Georgia for a Top 15 matchup in Athens. The opening game of the series is Friday at 5 p.m. CT.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.