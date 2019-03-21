LSU fans cheer on Tigers basketball team from Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Plenty of LSU fans skipped work or class Thursday, packing out places like Walk-On’s near campus to cheer on the Tigers.
For most, the game was a little too close for comfort, but the win against Yale had them in high spirits for the next round.
“I think they should’ve won by a lot more, but you know, it was a good game,” one fan said. “It was entertaining.”
"All we got to do is go down and keep winning and upset Duke and we’ll win this whole thing,” another fan said.
A lot of fans are already making plans for how and where they will watch the next game on Saturday, Mar. 23 against Maryland.
We’ll have all the details for that game in the 9Sports App.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.