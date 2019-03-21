No. 3 LSU basketball survives against No. 14 Yale to advance in NCAA Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WAFB) - No. 3 LSU survived a late rally by No. 14 Yale to move on to the next round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers pulled out the 79-74 win.
Skylar Mays led the way for LSU with 19 points. Tremont Waters added 15 points and dished out 7 assists.
Both Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams finished with double-doubles. Reid had 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Bigby-Williams had 10 points and also pulled down 10 boards.
LSU will next face the winner of the Maryland-Belmont game.
Check back for the full recap.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.