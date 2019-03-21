No. 3 LSU basketball survives against No. 14 Yale to advance in NCAA Tournament

LSU forward Naz Reid dunks against Yale on March 21, 2019. (Source: Chris Blades)
By Josh Auzenne | March 21, 2019 at 1:51 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 2:21 PM

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WAFB) - No. 3 LSU survived a late rally by No. 14 Yale to move on to the next round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers pulled out the 79-74 win.

Skylar Mays led the way for LSU with 19 points. Tremont Waters added 15 points and dished out 7 assists.

Both Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams finished with double-doubles. Reid had 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Bigby-Williams had 10 points and also pulled down 10 boards.

LSU will next face the winner of the Maryland-Belmont game.

Check back for the full recap.

