Lawsuit alleges jetBlue pilots drugged, raped female crew members

(CNN) - Two female jetBlue crew members are suing the airline and two of its pilots, alleging they were drugged and raped while in Puerto Rico.
According to the lawsuit, the anonymous women allege the pilots gave them and a third crew member a beer laced with some kind of drug, and they passed out.
One of the women suing alleges she was raped by one pilot, while the second woman says she was not assaulted because she threw up.
The attorney for the two plaintiffs alleges the third crew member was also sexually assaulted but is not part of the lawsuit at this time.
The two women say they were embarrassed and humiliated by what happened.
In a statement to CNN, jetBlue says it cannot comment on pending litigation, but the company investigates all claims of inappropriate and violent behavior seriously.
It is not clear if the two accused pilots faced any disciplinary actions.
