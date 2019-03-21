FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice spring weekend on the way

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Thursday was a gorgeous spring day and it looks like Friday will follow suit!
Clear skies through the evening and overnight will allow temperatures to fall to the mid 40s by Friday’s daybreak for the Red Stick under clear skies, but skies remain mainly clear through the day Friday, with area high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s.
No complaints with the weekend forecast either as the Storm Team is calling for highs in the mid to upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday under fair to partly cloudy skies.
We still expect a rainmaking cold front to arrive Monday, but it doesn’t look like a very energetic system. Most WAFB neighborhoods will see less than 0.5″ of rain and we don’t anticipate much in the way of severe storms with the front.
Scattered rains could linger into Monday night with skies clearing early Tuesday. Plan for fair skies Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, with highs for both days in the low to mid 70s. Thursday stays dry too with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The First Alert Extended Outlook for Friday and Saturday of next week (Mar. 29 and 30) calls for another round of scattered rains with showers potentially lingering into early Sunday morning.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.