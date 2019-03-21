Discuss heart attack risks, prevention at SU free heart health workshop

Information provided by Southern University AG Center
The Southern University Ag Center’s Family and Human Development Unit will host a free Personal Health History Workshop from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on April 5 at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union, 500 Jesse Stone Avenue on the campus of Southern University.
The workshop will feature sessions on:
- Understanding Your Risks to Prevent a Heart Attack
- Understanding Medicaid and Medicare
- Eating for a Healthy Heart
- Power of Attorney and Living Wills
- Mental Health and Well-Being
- Harmful Effects of Smoking
- Healthy Tactics for Personal Safety and Security
This is the fourth personal health history workshop hosted by the SU Ag Center.
Pre-registration for the workshop is required no later than April 2, 2019, for attendees and March 28, 2019, for vendors. Online Registration is available here.
For additional information about the Personal Health History Workshop, email Milissia_jbaptiste@suagcenter.com or delores_johnson@suagcenter.com, or call 225-771-2583 or 225-771-3704.
