Denham Springs mobile home park the subject of second 9News Investigation

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - David Fawcett lives at the Highland Village Mobile Home Park. He says maintenance is doing little to address an ongoing sewage problem.
“You’re walking with someone else's feces in your house,” said Fawcett.
Fawcett says things were fine when he moved in the mobile home Feb. 24, but within a week, the sewage started backing up, flooding his home. Maintenance crews attempted to fix the problem by disconnecting the clogged pipes, and now, sewage is flooding the yards of multiple mobile homes.
“I have to lock my kids up like they’re in prison. They should be out riding their bikes, digging for fossils in the rocks, playing in the dirt. They can’t do none of that here,” said Fawcett.
This is not the first time 9News has addressed sewage issues at Highland Village. Investigators did a full report in 2017.
The mobile home park’s maintenance manager says they replaced the sewage system since the investigation. However, no one lived in Fawcett’s trailer post repairs, so they were not aware of the issues. He says they do not know how long before repairs are completed.
WAFB spoke with management to discuss arrangements for Fawcett. They said we would have to speak to the owners, but that they’re out of the country.
