DOTD: Company with history of delaying projects caused extended two-lane closure Thursday morning

“The morning commute was frustrating for thousands of people,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. “This was supposed to be an overnight job which would have minimized travel impacts. However, when the concrete did not set properly it led to an unforeseen closure. Unfortunately in construction, we have to be responsive and time does not always allow for conditions to remain normal during an emergency repair. The contractor will be held accountable and under state law the contractor will be charged for lane usage fees.”