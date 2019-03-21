Capital Correspondents Assoc. set to poke fun at politics in annual Gridiron Show

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There are plenty of things to make fun of when it comes to Louisiana politics, and on Friday, Mar. 22, a few familiar faces will do just that.
The Capital Correspondents Association, including WAFB’s Matt Houston, is putting on the 68th Annual Gridiron Show, where local journalists poke a little fun at lawmakers to raise money for college scholarships. The Baton Rouge show is now the longest continuously running Gridiron event in the nation. Organizers say you don’t need to be a political insider to get the jokes, which range from bad referees to marijuana. There will be plenty to laugh about.
“Louisiana has a certain personality, doesn’t it? And having fun is kind of what we’re all about, and if you can’t poke fun at yourself and everything is always serious, well, that’s just not how we roll here," said Kelly Connelly Spires, organizer of the Gridiron Show.
The show runs Friday, Mar. 22 and Saturday, Mar. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online here.
