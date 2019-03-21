Capital Correspondents Assoc. set to poke fun at politics in annual Gridiron Show

The Capital Correspondents Association, including WAFB’s Matt Houston, is putting on the 68th Annual Gridiron Show, where local journalists poke a little fun at lawmakers to raise money for college scholarships. The Baton Rouge show is now the longest continuously running Gridiron event in the nation. Organizers say you don’t need to be a political insider to get the jokes, which range from bad referees to marijuana. There will be plenty to laugh about.