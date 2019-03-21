Artichoke and Oysters Dunbar

Comment: This dish is named after the great restaurateur, Corinne Dunbar, who established one of the most celebrated restaurants in New Orleans. Corinne Dunbar’s, located in Ms. Dunbar’s home on lower St. Charles Avenue, was in operation from the mid-1930s until the 1970s. Once diners gathered, Ms. Dunbar presented a menu that was specifically written for the evening fare, no options. It is said that Leona Victor, the private cook in the home of Ms. Dunbar, actually created this dish, which became one of the most sought-after items on restaurant menus throughout the city. Ms. Dunbar ran the restaurant until her death in 1947 when it was taken over by her daughter.